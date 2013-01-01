Nestled in Wilmington, North Carolina, The Bubbly Bartender offers an energetic bartending service tailored to elevate any occasion. With a team of skilled mixologists who are passionate about crafting the perfect cocktail, we transform ordinary events into sparkling soirees. We offer services ranging from full bar service or just the bartenders! Each package is customizable and tailored to best fit your event. Our team of mixologists are fully trained, certified, and insured.
Whether you're hosting a lavish wedding, corporate event, or intimate soirée, The Bubbly Bartender transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. With a blend of elegance, innovation, and unparalleled service, we invite you to raise a glass to unforgettable moments, crafted one cocktail at a time. Cheers!
The Bubbly Bartender offers packages ranging from all-inclusive, dry hire, and just the bartenders. We are fully insured with Check out the details below!
Beer & Wine Package
Up to 5 beer choices & 2-3 wine selections
Includes: bar, bar utensils/tools, custom menu (if desired), disposable cups, bartenders, wine cooler, ice, mixers, garnishes (when applicable), coolers, napkins (when applicable), straws (when applicable), insurance, beer types (when applicable), wine types (when applicable)
Beer, Wine & Signature Cocktails Package
Up to 3 beer choices, 2-3 wine selections & 2 personalized signature drinks
Includes: bar, bar utensils/tools, custom menu (if desired), disposable cups, bartenders, wine cooler, ice, mixers, garnishes (when applicable), coolers, napkins (when applicable), straws (when applicable), insurance, beer types (when applicable), wine types (when applicable), liquor types (when applicable)
Beer, Wine & Signature Cocktails Package
Up to 5 beer choices, 2-3 wine selections, 3 personalized signature drinks, single liquor mixed drinks & a champagne toast
Includes: bar, bar utensils/tools, custom menu (if desired), disposable cups, bartenders, wine cooler, ice, mixers, garnishes (when applicable), coolers, napkins (when applicable), straws (when applicable), insurance, beer types (when applicable), wine types (when applicable), liquor types (when applicable), single liquor mixed drinks,
After 1 hour or 45 miles
Enjoy a champagne toast for you and your guests
Add a greenery wall to elevate your occasion!
if needed
Choice of 2 non-alcoholic beverages; tea, water, lemonade
