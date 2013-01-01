Nestled in Wilmington, North Carolina, The Bubbly Bartender offers an energetic bartending service tailored to elevate any occasion. With a team of skilled mixologists who are passionate about crafting the perfect cocktail, we transform ordinary events into sparkling soirees. We offer services ranging from full bar service or just the bartenders! Each package is customizable and tailored to best fit your event. Our team of mixologists are fully trained, certified, and insured.

Whether you're hosting a lavish wedding, corporate event, or intimate soirée, The Bubbly Bartender transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. With a blend of elegance, innovation, and unparalleled service, we invite you to raise a glass to unforgettable moments, crafted one cocktail at a time. Cheers!